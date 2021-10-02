PM Hasina returns home after attending 76th UNGA

After a brief stopover in Helsinki, the flight departed the Helsinki-Vantaa International Airport at 10:55am (local time) for Dhaka.
Ambassador of Bangladesh in Finland (non-resident) Md Nazmul Islam saw the prime minister off at the airport.
The flight arrived in the Helsinki-Vantaa International Airport at 9:00am on 1 October (local time) where Nazmul Islam received the prime minister.
Earlier, the flight departed the Dallas International Airport in Washington DC for Helsinki at 5:27pm on Thursday (Washington DC time).
Bangladesh ambassador to the US M Shahidul Islam saw the prime minister off at the airport.
The prime minister reached New York to attend the 76th UNGA on 19 September after a two-day stopover in Helsinki.
During her stay at New York from 19 to 24 September, she attended the UNGA at the UN Headquarters and some high voltage side events.
The prime minister later left New York for Washington DC on 25 September after wrapping up her week-long official visit to New York.
During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
She delivered her speech in Bangla on 24 September following the footprints of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
From 19 to 24 September, Sheikh Hasina attended several high-level and close-door meetings as well as bilateral talks with head of governments, states and organisations.
She planted a sapling and inaugurated a bench at the UN Gardens in North Lawn of the UN Headquarters in honour of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 20 September marking his birth centenary.