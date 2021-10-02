PM Hasina returns home after attending 76th UNGA

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday night returned home from Washington DC via Helsinki wrapping up her USA visit to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and other high level side events.

“A VVIP chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport via Helsinki, the Finish capital, at 11.15pm,” said prime minister’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim.