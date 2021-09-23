PM Hasina seeks a resilient global food system, places suggestions

Her three other points are developing and global coalitions and partnerships, reducing food waste through collaboration among countries; and disbursing the committed funds to adapt to the climate-led extreme events, including sharing of technologies to achieve sustainable security.
She said access to adequate food is a basic right which is linked to the wellbeing and health of all citizens. “The global system has social, economic, political and environmental implications.”
Hasina mentioned food security is interconnected with climate change and the global population is expected to be 10 billion by 2050. “Therefore, it’s imperative for us to grow more food for these additional people.”
The prime minister said the constitution of Bangladesh framed under the guidance of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman recognises food and adequate nutrition as a fundamental right.
“We’ve integrated food system transformation in our national policies and action plans as an integrated tool to achieve agenda 2030.”
Hasina said the Eighth Five-Year Plan, the National Agricultural Policy-2018, the National Food and Nutrition Security Policy-2020 and its Plan of Action (2021-2030) recognised the need for transformation of food systems.
She said the growth rate of food production in Bangladesh exceeds the rate of population growth. Bangladesh has become self-sufficient in food production from a food-deficit country, and the government has been working for long-term food security.
Hasina, however, said the greater frequency of extreme weather events due to climate change is affecting our momentum.
As a global leader in addressing the challenges of climate change, Bangladesh is also working on climate resilient agriculture and food systems, the prime minster said, adding, “In addition to food security, we intensified our efforts for ensuring food security and quality food for everyone.”