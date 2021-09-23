PM Hasina seeks a resilient global food system, places suggestions

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has put forward a five-point suggestion for ensuring a resilient food system globally as it will be crucial in the coming days amid the falling food production due to the climate change and growing global population.

Hasina came up with the proposals while addressing the "United Nations Food Systems Summit 2021" in her pre-recorded speech.

UN Secretary General António Guterres convened the event on Thursday.

Describing the proposals, the prime minister said first there should be research, investment and advanced technology sharing for agricultural development, and then there should be increased funding for developing countries for achieving a sustainable food system.