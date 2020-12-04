PM Hasina seeks further ‘global collaboration’ to fight COVID-19

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has sought “urgent global attention and further collaboration” to defeat the coronavirus pandemic, save lives and accelerate economic recovery as she placed three-point proposal at the 31st Special Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly (UNGA).

“Yet, there is a need for urgent global attention and further collaboration in three priority areas … Bangladesh stands ready to work with all in this efforts,” she said in a recorded speech on Thursday evening New York time (Bangladesh time Friday morning) at the special UNGA session convened in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

The current Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) chair Azerbaijan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have convened the two-day special session that started on 3 December.

The three-point proposal placed by the Bangladesh prime minister in the special UNGA session are: ensuring universal and equitable access to quality COVID-19 vaccine, transferring technology to developing countries to manufacture it locally and providing them with financial assistances to face challenges in wake of the pandemic.