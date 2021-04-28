PM Hasina seeks G20 nations’ ‘key role’ to stop carbon emission

“The time to take action to save the planet is not tomorrow, but today,” she said.

The prime minister said that the bottom 100 countries account for just 3.5 per cent of the global (carbon) emission whereas the G20 countries are responsible for 80 per cent.

Sheikh Hasina, however, praised the return of the United States to Paris Agreement. “It’s good news that USA has returned to the Paris Agreement … we appreciate US President Joe Biden’s decision and also holding of the Leaders’ Summit on Climate last week,” she said.

The prime minister mentioned that in the Paris Agreement, international community has pledged to form a US$ 100 billion fund each year for adaptation and mitigation purposes.

While talking about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sheikh Hasina said that the entire world is passing through a tough time with Covid-19 pandemic claiming a large number of lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more every day.

“We need united efforts to get rid of the deadly virus,” she opined.

Mentioning that after Covid-19, the most discussed subject of the time perhaps is the climate change, the prime minister said the issue has now become a huge threat for every country, especially for the climate vulnerable countries like Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina said that the global temperature is rising and there is no doubt about it. “This temperature-rise is the main culprit of all ills … the continuous rise of global temperature is the most pressing concern for the human kind,” she said.