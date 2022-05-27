PM Hasina seeks Japan, OECD’s cooperation to continue preferential facilities

The two-day conference titled “Redefining Asia’s role in a divided world” is being held in the Japanese capital Tokyo in a hybrid format with both streaming and on-site attendance.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh has attained the United Nations recognition for graduating from a Least Developed Country to a developing nation in 2026.

“We are already taking various measures for a smooth graduation,” she added.

She said Bangladesh has urged its friends and partners through the UN mechanism to consider extending preferential facilities to Bangladesh for an extended period beyond 2026.

“Bangladesh is at different stages of negotiations on FTA with several countries, and opens to negotiating FTA and CEPA with other countries, including Japan,” she said.

The Prime Minister reminded the conference that Bangladesh is hosting 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar and they must be sent back to their homeland in the Rakhine State of Myanmar in safety, security, and dignity.

“We request you all to contribute and help us find an amicable settlement of this crisis,” she said.

Describing Asia as the largest and the most populous continent of the world hosting about 60 per cent of the world’s population, she said that it is also the home of most of the poor people of the world.