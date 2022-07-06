PM Hasina seeks people's help as 'govt forced to execute load-shedding'

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said her government is bound to carry out load shedding and limit electricity production as the fuel prices are continuously increasing globally due to Russia-Ukraine war, urging countrymen to comply with the situation.

"We have reached electricity to every house. But, now, we are compelled to execute load shedding and limit electricity generation as we couldn't give (any more) subsidy in the power," she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating the country's first university campus-based IT business incubator at the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) named Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator (SKIBI).