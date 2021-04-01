PM Hasina seeks people’s help to check coronavirus surge

She said that the country is witnessing the sudden surge in the Covid-19 infection as the people are ignoring the health guidelines since vaccination against the virus started as they are thinking that nothing would happen to them.

“I repeatedly told people to wear masks and follow the health guidelines even after taking the jabs against coronavirus. But, maintaining the health protocol has been stopped,” she continued.

The prime minister reiterated her call to the countrymen to put masks on faces which she described as the most important thing and follow other health guidelines to remain protected from the lethal virus.

She said it has been estimated that the people attending marriage ceremonies and going to tourist spots for outing mainly contributed to the sudden surge in the Covid-19 infection rate.

The prime minister called upon all to avoid mass gatherings and stop going out home unnecessarily and arrange marriage ceremonies on a limited scale following the health guidelines.

“After returning home from offices or other places, take steam of hot water by covering heads with a piece of cloth which can work effectively against the Covid-19,” she suggested.

She also suggested taking mustard oil in the nose before leaving the house, saying that she has been using it since the Covid-19 onset.