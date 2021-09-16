PM Hasina set for her first foreign trip since pandemic

She will stay in New York between 19 and 24 September to attend the UNGA where she is likely to address on 24 September.

Wrapping up her official visit to New York, the prime minister will visit Washington DC where she will stay from 25 to 30 September.

Hasina is scheduled to leave Washington for Dhaka on 30 September and will return home on 1 October after a stopover in Finland.

Asked about the PM's likely stopover in Finland, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told news agency UNB that they are working on it.