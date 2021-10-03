Government

PM Hasina to brief media on UNGA session Monday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference on Monday to brief the media about her recently-concluded visit to the United States to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“The press meet will begin at 4:00pm tomorrow at her official residence, Gonobhaban,” said PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim.

The prime minister paid an official visit to New York in USA between 19 and 24 September to attend the 76th UNGA sessions and other high level events.

She returned home on 1 October after visiting Washington DC from 25 to 30 September.

During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the general debate of the 76th session of the UNGA on 24 September.

She delivered her speech in Bangla following the footprint of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The prime minister also attended several high-level and closed-door meetings as well as bilateral talks with head of governments, states and organisations.

She planted a tree sapling and inaugurated a bench at the UN Gardens in North Lawn of UN Headquarters in honour of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 20 September marking his birth centenary.

