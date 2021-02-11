PM Hasina urges Ansar-VDP to motivate people to receive vaccine

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the members of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) to motivate the mass people to receive COVID-19 vaccine to help the government’s ongoing efforts in fight against the deadly pandemic.

“I request each member of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP to motivate the rural people so that everyone receives COVID-19 vaccine,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing the 41st national rally of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP at the Bangladesh Ansar-VDP Academy at Shafipur as the chief guest, joining virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence.

Mentioning that the government has already started coronavirus vaccination in the country, she said some people have needle phobia, but the government is expecting they would receive vaccine and follow the health protocol to stay away from being affected with COVID-19.

“We are expecting they (people) would receive the vaccine on time as the government has made necessary arrangement for it,” she said seeking cooperation of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP members to this end.