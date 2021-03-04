PM Hasina urges scientists, researchers to work more for humanity

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the scientists and researchers to work more for welfare of mankind with more concentration, saying evolution of research and science is inevitable for the country’s development.

“We hope you (scientists and researchers) will conduct your researches for the welfare of human beings as the fellowships are being given from the public fund,” she said.

The prime minister said this while distributing Bangabandhu Fellowship, National Science and Technology Fellowship and Special Research Grant at a ceremony held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital, joining virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban.

She said no nation can move forward without science education and research so “you (researchers) have to continue research and the next generation will do the same following your footsteps”.