PM leaves Finland en route to New York to attend the UNGA

She is going to join the UNGA for the 18th time as the head of government of Bangladesh and will address the UNGA general debate on 24 September.

Besides, Sheikh Hasina will attend the opening session of the UNGA general debate on 21 September and other sideline events in the UN headquarters (UNHQ) on 20-24 September.

She will also have talks with a number of leaders during her stay in New York. The PM is expected to return home on 1 October.