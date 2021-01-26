PM's office warns against one official being in charge of several projects

While attending a project review meeting at Sylhet Circuit House two years ago, planning minister MA Mannan came to know that Tushar Kanti Saha, additional chief engineer of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), was acting as project director (PD) of six projects. The planning minister was annoyed and wanted to know how he had become PD of six projects. In reply, Tushar Kanti Saha said, “There are a large number of projects. I am only following instructions from above!” At different meetings over the last two years, the planning minister has said that no one should take charge of more than one project.
The planning minister’s instructions have been disregarded. However, the prime minister’s office now has become strict in implementing this decision. It has already directed to that a full-time PD will only be appointed in a project with an allocation of over Tk 500 million. It has also been made clear that an official cannot be appointed as the PD of many projects. A letter in this regard, signed by the director of the prime minister's office, Shamim Ahmed, was sent on 20 January to all ministries and divisions.
According to the letter, prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her horror as some project directors taking on 10 projects, some taking on 14. She ordered immediate action to be taken in this regard. Officials acting as PD in multiple projects have been given a deadline to relinquish their additional project responsibilities. As per the directives of the prime minister, all the ministries and departments have been asked to ensure that only one person is appointed as the full-time PD in each project by 22 February. It was also instructed that concerned divisions have to inform the PM’s office after appointing a person as the full-time PD to a project. The letter said a meeting would be held after receiving updates from all ministries.
The government has clear guidelines for appointing a full-time PD for a project involving over Tk 500 million. It has also been made clear that an official cannot be the PD of more than one project. Section 16.36 of the circular on the preparation, processing, approval and revision of development projects in the public sector of the planning minister in 2008 states that a full-time project director should be appointed if the estimated cost of a project is Tk 500 million or more. At the same time the PD must be experienced and qualified. An official cannot be appointed as the PD of multiple projects. But this directive of the planning ministry has been ignored for years.
A report by the Division of Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation (IMED) of the planning ministry said that if an official is given responsibility for multiple projects, he cannot perform his duties properly. Then the implementation of the project gets disrupted. This also increases the cost of the project and the project cannot be finished in time.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Nuruzzaman, another additional chief engineer of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) told Prothom Alo that there are many projects in the divisional towns where an officer is given the responsibility of PD. Appointing a separate PD for each project will increase the cost of the projects.
The letter from the PM’s office said that it has been proved that many of the officials are acting as the PD of multiple projects. This was revealed while reviewing the ongoing projects of various ministries and departments. The letter even provided an example of such an incident. According to the letter, an official of the Roads and Highways Department is acting as the PD in 14 projects. Two officials of the ministry are in charge of PD in 13 projects and five officials are in charge of PD in 10 or more projects.
The same picture has been observed in the Local Government Division too. There are 38 officials as PD in two or more projects there. And 14 officials are acting as the PD of 3-6 projects. The practice of appointing one official in many projects has also been observed in the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Division and the Ministry of Railways. It is the same picture in the Ministry of Water Resources and the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.
Additional chief engineer of the roads and highways department of Khulna zone, is acting as the PD in 10 projects. He told Prothom Alo, “The pressure of being a project director is the same as director. There is no extra stress being in charge of several projects.”
He added that 24 projects are underway in 10 districts of Khulna division under the Annual Development Program (ADP). There are 14 officials there. He asked, who will be given the responsibility to implement the remaining 10 projects, if an official is given the responsibility of only one project?
This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashish Basu