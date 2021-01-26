PM's office warns against one official being in charge of several projects

According to the letter, prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her horror as some project directors taking on 10 projects, some taking on 14. She ordered immediate action to be taken in this regard. Officials acting as PD in multiple projects have been given a deadline to relinquish their additional project responsibilities. As per the directives of the prime minister, all the ministries and departments have been asked to ensure that only one person is appointed as the full-time PD in each project by 22 February. It was also instructed that concerned divisions have to inform the PM’s office after appointing a person as the full-time PD to a project. The letter said a meeting would be held after receiving updates from all ministries.

The government has clear guidelines for appointing a full-time PD for a project involving over Tk 500 million. It has also been made clear that an official cannot be the PD of more than one project. Section 16.36 of the circular on the preparation, processing, approval and revision of development projects in the public sector of the planning minister in 2008 states that a full-time project director should be appointed if the estimated cost of a project is Tk 500 million or more. At the same time the PD must be experienced and qualified. An official cannot be appointed as the PD of multiple projects. But this directive of the planning ministry has been ignored for years.

A report by the Division of Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation (IMED) of the planning ministry said that if an official is given responsibility for multiple projects, he cannot perform his duties properly. Then the implementation of the project gets disrupted. This also increases the cost of the project and the project cannot be finished in time.