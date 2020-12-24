Police, BGB, Ansar to be deployed at vacant army camps in CHT: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said members of police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Ansar will be deployed at vacant army camps located in Chattogram Hill Tracts.

“The government has decided in principle to deploy police, BGB and Ansar at the vacant army camps in Chattogram Hill Tracts to stop killings, extortion and terrorisms in the area,” he said while speaking as chief guest at a special law and order meeting in Khagrachhari.

Members of BGB will be deployed at camps located at remote and border areas, he said, adding, “Ansar will also be deployed there side by side with police personnel. I have talked about it with prime minister Sheikh Hasina.”

He said Pahari (Hill people)-Bangali co-existence at Chattogram Hill Tracts should be ensured. All the problems including land dispute would be resolved to this end, he added.