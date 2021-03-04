President, PM mourn death of HT Imam

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Thursday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s political affairs adviser Hossain Toufique Imam, better known as HT Imam, reports news agency BSS.

In a condolence message, the president said the role of HT Imam was very important in the Great Liberation War.

“He (Imam) has worked all his life to develop the spirit of the country’s independence and the Great War of Liberation. Besides, he played a leading role in running the government in the newly independent country,” he mentioned.

The head of the state said HT Imam as a government official also made important contribution to conducting the elections of Bangladesh Awami League in the national elections.