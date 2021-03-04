President, PM mourn death of HT Imam

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Thursday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s political affairs adviser Hossain Toufique Imam, better known as HT Imam, reports news agency BSS.
In a condolence message, the president said the role of HT Imam was very important in the Great Liberation War.
“He (Imam) has worked all his life to develop the spirit of the country’s independence and the Great War of Liberation. Besides, he played a leading role in running the government in the newly independent country,” he mentioned.
The head of the state said HT Imam as a government official also made important contribution to conducting the elections of Bangladesh Awami League in the national elections.
“At the death of HT Imam, Bangladesh Awami League lost a dedicated leader,” the president observed.
Freedom Fighter HT Imam breathed his last at 1:15am at the age of 82. He had been suffering from old-age complications coupled with kidney disease for long.
HT Imam was serving as the political advisor to prime minister Sheikh Hasina since 2014. He served as the cabinet secretary in the Mujibnagar Government.
The president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family, the message added.
In a condolence message, the prime minister said, “The contribution of HT Imam to the administrative service will be remembered.”
Sheikh Hasina said that he had performed with utmost dedication as cabinet secretary of the expatriate government during the Liberation War.
She added that HT Imam discharged his duties as the cabinet secretary with efficiency during the entire period of Bangabandhu government.
The prime minister also said that he had served as the worker of the republic as her administrative adviser from 2009 and as her political adviser till death since 2014.
Sheikh Hasina said that the activist of Bangabandhu’s ideal has boosted the party as its member of the advisory council.
The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.