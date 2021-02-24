President, PM mourn death of noted researcher, journo Syed Abul Maksud

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of noted columnist, researcher and writer Syed Abul Maksud, reports BSS.
In a condolence message, the president said the death of Syed Abul Maksud is an irreparable loss to the Bangla literary arena.
“People will remember his contribution to the literature and cultural arena of the country with respect,” he added.
The head of the state prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the members of the bereaved family.
In her message of condolence, prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
Syed Abul Maksud, who was taken to the Square Hospital in the city with respiratory problem, was announced dead on Tuesday evening. He was 75.