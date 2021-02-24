President, PM mourn death of noted researcher, journo Syed Abul Maksud

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of noted columnist, researcher and writer Syed Abul Maksud, reports BSS.

In a condolence message, the president said the death of Syed Abul Maksud is an irreparable loss to the Bangla literary arena.

“People will remember his contribution to the literature and cultural arena of the country with respect,” he added.

The head of the state prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the members of the bereaved family.