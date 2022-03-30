Prices of essentials will remain stable during Ramadan: PM Hasina

The prices of commodities in the country will remain steady during Ramadan, prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said in the parliament.

She also said, "Commodity prices are currently at a tolerable level and the government is hopeful that the market will remain stable during the holy month of Ramadan."

The leader of the house on Wednesday said this in the Jatiya Sangsad while replying to a question from Jatiya Party lawmaker Fakhrul Imam of Mymensingh-8 regarding price of essential commodities.