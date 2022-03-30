Prices of essentials will remain stable during Ramadan: PM Hasina

Sheikh Hasina highlighted the various steps taken by the government to control the prices of essential commodities.
"A decision has been taken to sell TCB products at subsidised prices in two phases before the start of Ramadan and in the middle of the month for one crore low-income people in city corporation, district, upazila, pourasova and union parishad levels," she said.
"Accordingly, the TCB's products will be sold in line with the set criteria under the supervision of district and upazila administrations."
Besides, TCB's products are being sold on trucks in Dhaka South and North City Corporations as well as Barishal City Corporation, she added.
The prime minister said in the international market price of wheat has increased by 60.72 per cent while soyabin by 26.41 per cent, palm crude oil by 35.71 per cent and raw sugar by 8.25 per cent alongside the hike of shipping cost by 14.5 per cent.
But, the government has taken various measures, including the withdrawal of VAT on cooking oil, market monitoring and ensuring the ample supply of goods, to rein in spiraling prices, she said.
"As a result of all these initiatives, the prices are at a tolerable level. We hope that the prices of essential commodities will remain tolerable during the coming month of Ramadan," she said.