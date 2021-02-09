Primary school teachers to be vaccinated within a week: Minister

Teachers of all the government primary schools will be administered COVID-19 vaccine within a week, said state minister for primary and mass education Zakir Hossain, reports news agency UNB.

The minister said this while talking to newspersons after taking the vaccine at a clinic building in the secretariat on Tuesday.

“Already prime minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the health ministry to bring the teachers under the vaccination drive. We will try our best to complete their vaccination within the next seven days,” the minister said in peply to a question.

He also urged teachers and staff of the ministry who are above 40 to come and get vaccinated.