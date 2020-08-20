Promote small investors, PM Hasina asks BEZA

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the Bangladesh Export Zone Authority (BEZA) to promote small entrepreneurs, particularly the young generation, alongside attracting foreign investment.

“It (BEZA) will have to work in a way so that foreign investment comes on one hand and local people can invest on the other, or we can promote small investors. That means we need to attract and promote our young generation,” she said while addressing the 7th meeting of the BEZA Governing Board.

The prime minister said the young generation should not only run after jobs as they can do something (take ventures) on their own. “We will have to work keeping eyes on these.”