Providing subsidy to power sector won’t be possible always: PM

Urging all to maintain austerity in electricity use, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said it will not be possible to always provide subsidy for power generation.

“It’s not always possible to give subsidy… everybody should keep it in mind,” she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating two power generation stations, 11 grid subcenter, six transmission lines and 100 percent electrification activities in 31 upazilas under 18 districts across the country virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Sheikh Hasina said the actual cost of power generation is much higher than the price per unit at the consumer level.