Public Health Institute director made OSD

The Institute of Public Health director, who directed the men of the institute to wear their pants above the ankle and women to wear hijab, has been made OSD (Officer on Special Duty).

The health ministry issued an order making director Muhammad Abdur Rahim an OSD on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the public health institute director issued a notice that said during office hours, all officers and employees of the institute must keep their mobile phones turned off or the ringers silenced.