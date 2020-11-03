Public Health Institute director made OSD

The Institute of Public Health director, who directed the men of the institute to wear their pants above the ankle and women to wear hijab, has been made OSD (Officer on Special Duty).
The health ministry issued an order making director Muhammad Abdur Rahim an OSD on Tuesday.
Earlier, on Wednesday, the public health institute director issued a notice that said during office hours, all officers and employees of the institute must keep their mobile phones turned off or the ringers silenced.
The men of the institute must wear their pants above the ankle and women must wear hijab, reaching below the ankle and they must maintain purdah.
On the following day, the health and family welfare ministry and Director General of Health Services (DGHS) served show-cause notices to Muhammad Abdur Rahim.
When asked about the matter, director Muhammad Abdur Rahim told Prothom Alo on Thursday, “I issued the notice within office, not to the media or on Facebook.” He refused to comment further on the notice.
However, on that day, he issued another statement repealing the previous order.
Muhammad Abdur Rahim said he was extremely sorry to all for the notice and apologised to the staff of the Institute of Public Health and to the people of the country. He also pledged not to make the same mistake again.