Public transport to operate in city corporation areas: Quader

The government has decided to allow public transport services to resume operations in city corporation areas from Wednesday as the country passes a weeklong lockdown enforced to curb coronavirus transmission, reports UNB.

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the public transport would be allowed to operate between 6am and 6pm.

Public transport services will operate in Dhaka, Chattogram, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Cumilla, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet, Barishal, Rangpur and Mymensigh city corporation areas.

But they will have to leave half the seats empty, the minister said in a press statement.