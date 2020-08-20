Railway to resume services of 36 more trains

Amid the ongoing coronavirus situation in the country, Bangladesh Railway will operate thirty-six more trains from next Thursday (27 Aug) through maintaining the health guidelines and physical distance.
The decision came following an office order signed by Bangladesh Railway’s deputy director M Khairul Kabir on Thursday.
These railway services are: Paharika and Udyan on Chattogram-Sylhet-Chattogram route, Egaro Sindhur Provati on Dhaka-Kishorganj-Dhaka, Jamuna express on Dhaka-Tarakandi-Dhaka route, Egaro Sindhur Godhuli on Dhaka-Kishorganj-Dhaka, Sonar Bangla express on Chattogram-Dhaka-Chattogram, Chattala express on Chattogram-Dhaka-Chattogram route, Kortoa express on Shantahar-Burimari-Shantahar, Barendra express on Rajshahi-Chilahati-Rajshahi, Silk city express on Rajshahi-Dhaka-Rajshahi, Sagardari express on Khulna-Rajshahi-Khulna, Dolonchapa express on Shantahar-Dinajpur-Shantahar, Dalarchar express on Dhalarchar-Rajshahi-Dalarchar, Dhaka/Chattogram Mail on Chattogram-Dhaka-Chattogram, Dewanganj commuter on Dhaka-Dewanganj Bazar-Dhaka, Balaka commuter on Dhaka-Jaria Jhanjail-Dhaka, Bogura commuter on Shantahar-Lalmonirhat-Shantahar, Rocket express on Khulna-Parbotipur-Khulna and Chilahati express on Parbotipur-Chilahati-Parbotipur route.
After suspending the passenger railway services on 24 March due to the spread of coronavirus, the operation of first eight pairs or sixteen trains began on 31 May.
The railway resumed more twenty-two train services for the second time on 3 June. The operation of four trains was suspended again, said the railway officials.
Meanwhile, a total of twenty-six train services –twenty-four are intercity and two commuter services-resumed on 16 August. The intercity train service tickets will be sold online and mobile apps, said the railway authority.
Only 50 per cent tickets of the total seat capacity of the trains will be sold and sale of all standing tickets for the intercity train services will remain stopped.
Railway is operating a total of 355 cargo and passenger trains—where 100 are intercity trains.