Railway to resume services of 36 more trains

Amid the ongoing coronavirus situation in the country, Bangladesh Railway will operate thirty-six more trains from next Thursday (27 Aug) through maintaining the health guidelines and physical distance.

The decision came following an office order signed by Bangladesh Railway’s deputy director M Khairul Kabir on Thursday.

These railway services are: Paharika and Udyan on Chattogram-Sylhet-Chattogram route, Egaro Sindhur Provati on Dhaka-Kishorganj-Dhaka, Jamuna express on Dhaka-Tarakandi-Dhaka route, Egaro Sindhur Godhuli on Dhaka-Kishorganj-Dhaka, Sonar Bangla express on Chattogram-Dhaka-Chattogram, Chattala express on Chattogram-Dhaka-Chattogram route, Kortoa express on Shantahar-Burimari-Shantahar, Barendra express on Rajshahi-Chilahati-Rajshahi, Silk city express on Rajshahi-Dhaka-Rajshahi, Sagardari express on Khulna-Rajshahi-Khulna, Dolonchapa express on Shantahar-Dinajpur-Shantahar, Dalarchar express on Dhalarchar-Rajshahi-Dalarchar, Dhaka/Chattogram Mail on Chattogram-Dhaka-Chattogram, Dewanganj commuter on Dhaka-Dewanganj Bazar-Dhaka, Balaka commuter on Dhaka-Jaria Jhanjail-Dhaka, Bogura commuter on Shantahar-Lalmonirhat-Shantahar, Rocket express on Khulna-Parbotipur-Khulna and Chilahati express on Parbotipur-Chilahati-Parbotipur route.