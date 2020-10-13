Rapists are like ‘beasts’: PM

Describing rapists as ‘beasts’, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the government has to include the death sentence in the relevant law to save girls from these beasts.
“The rapists are beasts as they exhibit their inhumane nature affecting our girls … we’ve amended the law and included capital punishment for rape…we’ve cleared the amendment [proposal] in the cabinet,” she said.
The PM said this while addressing a programme marking the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2020.
The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief arranged the event at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium. The prime minister attended it from her official residence Ganobhaban.
As Parliament is not in session now, Sheikh Hasina said, the government is promulgating an ordinance to make the amendment effective. “It’s our aim to face any problem when it arises and resolve that,” she said.
The theme of this year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2020 is “Disaster risk governance” while the theme for Bangladesh has been fixed as: ‘Good Governance in Reduce Disaster Risk, Ensure Sustainable Development’.
State minister for Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman presided over the programme where Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Disaster Management and Relief AB Tajul Islam and Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Mohsin also spoke.
Bedeni Nurunnahar and Md Reazul Huq expressed their feelings as they got disaster resilience houses from the government. Newly-recruited volunteer Kashfia Talukder also spoke at the programme.
Earlier, state minister for Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Md. Enamur Rahman, on behalf of the prime minister, handed over awards among the winners of best volunteers.