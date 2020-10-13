Rapists are like ‘beasts’: PM

Describing rapists as ‘beasts’, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the government has to include the death sentence in the relevant law to save girls from these beasts.

“The rapists are beasts as they exhibit their inhumane nature affecting our girls … we’ve amended the law and included capital punishment for rape…we’ve cleared the amendment [proposal] in the cabinet,” she said.

The PM said this while addressing a programme marking the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2020.