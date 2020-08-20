Relations with Bangladesh most important to India

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was in his constituency in Sylhet during Shringla’s Dhaka visit and so no meeting was held between the two.

A sense of ambiguity prevailed over the visit with both sides remaining silent at the outset. However, on Wednesday the Indian high commission released a brief note regarding the visit.

The Bangladesh foreign ministry also released a note, saying that Shringla had reiterated that Bangladesh remained first in Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s ‘neighbours first’ policy.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has not been meeting with foreign guests since the outbreak of coronavirus and so Harsh Vardhan Shringla expressed his deep gratitude for being able to pay a courtesy call on the prime minister.

Priority for Covid vaccine

Masud Bin Momen said that at the lunch meeting they reviewed the positive developments that have taken place between the two countries during the coronavirus outbreak.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, “Once the COVID vaccine is manufactured, Bangladesh will be on priority list of countries because Bangladesh is always on our priority list. India is on the third phase of developing the vaccine.”

Masud Bin Momen said preparations were on in India to manufacture the vaccine. “We have said that Bangladesh is ready for the trial of the vaccine. India responded positively, saying that the vaccine manufactured there was not just for them, but will be provided to Bangladesh too,” he said.