Remain focused on checking militancy-terrorism, maintaining peace: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the members of Bangladesh Police to give a special focus on containing firearms, drug abuse, militancy and terrorism and serve the people in such a way so that they can consider the law enforcers as the last resort of protecting their lives.

“I think it is required to stay alert all the time. A special attention should be given to ensure that the incidents of firearms, drug abuse, militancy and terrorism can’t take place anymore,” she said while opening five development schemes of the Bangladesh Police.

Joining the inaugural function virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban, the prime minister said her government wants peaceful environment in the country as peace is a prerequisite for economic emancipation and development.