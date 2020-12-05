Restrict smuggling, protect independence and sovereignty, PM Hasina to BGB

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said her government attached special priority to developing modern technology-based Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to make it more efficient to safeguard country’s independence and sovereignty alongside checking border crimes including smuggling and human trafficking.

“We have entered a modern era. We have built a digital Bangladesh. So, our BGB will have to be a modern knowledge-based force as it can protect the independence and sovereignty of our country alongside combating border crimes, such as smuggling and trafficking of women and children. We have given a special eye on utilising the modern technology to this end,” she said.

She said this while addressing as the chief guest the post-completion parade of the BGB 95th batch joining virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.