Restrictions extended to 16 May, long-haul bus service to remain shut

The government has extended ongoing restrictions to 16 May to curb coronavirus transmission in the country.
A cabinet meeting took the decision on Monday, said cabinet secretary Khondakar Anowarul Islam.
He said the restrictions would remain in place but public transport would remain operational in city areas.
The cabinet secretary said that long-haul bus transport would remain suspended but public transport can operate inside the districts (from 6 May). Train and launch services would remain suspended.
The shopping malls that fail to comply with health guidelines would be shut if necessary, he added.
