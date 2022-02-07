Search committee asks political parties to suggest names for CEC, ECs

The six-member search committee, tasked with suggesting names for the formation of the next Election Commission, has called upon the registered political parties to send nominations for the posts of chief election commissioner (CEC) and other election commissioners (ECs).

The Cabinet Division issued a circular Sunday, urging the registered political parties to recommend up to 10 names for CEC and ECs by 5pm Thursday.

Also, individuals interested to serve as either CEC or EC can also send their own names.

The names will have to be emailed to [email protected] or directly to the Cabinet Division (snail mail) within this time, the circular added.