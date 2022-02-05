Search committee will meet soon: Justice Hassan

The cabinet division published a gazette notification on Saturday making Appellate Division judge Obaidul Hassan as head of the six-member search committee for constituting next election commission upon approval of president Abdul Hamid.
Earlier on Friday, Bangabhaban sent the approval to the cabinet division.
Other members of the search committee are: High Court division judge SM Kuddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Bangladesh Public Service Commission chairman Md Sohorab Hossain, former election commissioner Sohul Hossain and writer Anwara Syed Haque.
The incumbent EC’s tenure will expire on 14 February.
According to the recently made law on EC formation, the search committee will propose names of 10 persons for the posts within 15 working days.
A cabinet division official told Prothom Alo a few days ago that the search committee can send the names to the president even before 15 days if they want.
The president will constitute a 5-member EC from the list of the search committee.