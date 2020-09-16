Senior police officers including Cox's Bazar SP transferred

Prothom Alo English Desk
Four senior police officers, including superintendent of police (SP) of Cox's Bazar district, have been transferred on Wednesday.

A notification was issued in this regard by the police-1 section of the public security division under the home ministry on Wednesday, reports UNB.




According to the notification, Cox's Bazar district SP ABM Masud Hossain has been transferred as the SP of Rajshahi district. He has been replaced by SP of Jhinaidah district Md Hasanuzzaman.

Deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Muntasirul Islam has been transferred to Jhenaidah district as its SP, while the SP of Rajshahi district Md Shahidullah has been made DC of the DMP.

Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) commissioner Khandaker Lutful Kabir has been transferred as the commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP). He has been replaced by deputy inspector general (special branch) Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan.

