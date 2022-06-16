Southern region won’t be neglected anymore: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated that her government is working to ensure people’s overall development, saying southern region of the country wouldn’t remain neglected anymore as the much-awaited Padma Bridge is set to open on 25 June, reports BSS.

“The people of the southern region or on the Padma River bank were always neglected. Poverty is part of our lives. By the grace of Allah, that situation will not exist anymore as we completed the Padma Bridge facing huge challenge,” she said.

She made the remarks while inaugurating the Palli Janopad, Rangpur and the Bangabandhu Poverty Alleviation and Rural Development Academy (BAPARD), Kotalipara, Gopalganj schemes.