Southern region won’t be neglected anymore: PM Hasina

The local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry organised the function at Palli Janopad, Rangpur and BAPARD, Kotalipara in Gopalganj as the premier joined it virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.
Sheikh Hasina said, “The people of the southern region will not be neglected further as an area is being developed with a better communication system.”
She mentioned that the Padma Bridge would contribute to boosting the national economy particularly the southern belt and said she wanted an improved life for the people of the southern region.
The prime minister said, “We are working for the overall development of the people of Bangladesh. We have got recognition of a developing nation and have to go further. Not a single person in the country will remain homeless and hungry.”
She however requested all not to engage in any unhealthy car race competition on the Padma Bridge upon its inauguration.
Sheikh Hasina, the architect of the Padma Bridge, said she wanted to make a grand celebration in every district of the country instead of on the bank of the Padma River marking the opening of the Padma Bridge.
“I want the celebration of the opening of Padma Bridge to take place in every district because the construction of the bridge was a huge challenge for us,” she stated.
Three Palli Janopad schemes are being materialised in Rangpur, Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions at a cost of Taka 2.47 billion. Of those, work on the Palli Janopad Rangpur project had already been completed.
A total of 272 beneficiaries have got flats having all the modern facilities under the Palli Janopad, Rangpur scheme at lower price on the basis of cooperative society by paying 30 per cent of the total cost while the rest of the amount will be given in next 15 years.
LGRD and Cooperatives minister Md Tazul Islam spoke as the special guest while its state minister Swapan Bhattacharjee chaired the function.
Secretary of rural development and cooperative division Md Mashiur Rahman gave the address of welcome.