Standing committee on health remains silent

After the 66-day general holiday declared due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government reopened everything on 31 May, except educational institutions. While the transmission of the virus is still not wholly under control, everything is more or less back to normal -- except for the parliamentary standing committee for the health ministry. This committee should be the most active of all, given the prevalence of coronavirus, but it has hardly held even a single meeting.

According to the rules of procedure of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament), the function of the ministry-based parliamentary committees is to review the activities of the concerned ministries, investigate irregularities and serious allegations and to scrutinise bills and any matter sent in from parliament.