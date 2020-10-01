Steps taken to ensure availability of COVID vaccine at right time: Minister

Health minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday said that proper steps have been taken to ensure the availability of coronavirus vaccines at right time, reports UNB.
He said this at a press conference at the ministry while briefing on the National Vitamin A Plus Campaign.
“We want the whole world, including Bangladesh, to be free from COVID-19 and we need vaccine for it. That’s why we have taken appropriate measures,” said the minister.
“We are carrying out all the activities in the health service and health education department properly,” the minister added.
He said the health ministry, including all its filed officials, worked day and night, in the last seven months. As a result, the country’s COVID-19 situation is now under control.
The death rate in the country is lower than many other countries and the rate of infection has also decreased, said Maleque.