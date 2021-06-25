Government

‘Strict lockdown’ from Monday as offices to remain shut

Prothom Alo English Desk
The government has decided to impose a “strict lockdown” across the country from Monday to curb the rising trend of novel coronavirus infection in Bangladesh, said a press note on Friday night.

All kinds of government and private offices also will remain shut, the press note said.

It also said movement of all kinds of vehicles except those of emergency services, including emergency products, ambulances and medical services, will also remain shut in that time.

No person could go out of home except emergency needs, the press note added.

However, an official of the Press Information Department told Prothom Alo that the lockdown will be imposed for seven days.

Media will be outside of the purview of this lockdown, the press note added.

A gazette notification will be issued from the cabinet division with details regarding the “strict lockdown” on Saturday, it said.

