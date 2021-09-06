Government

Students above 12 to be vaccinated after WHO approval: Health minister

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Health minister Zahid Maleque
Health minister Zahid MalequeUNB file photo

Health minister Zahid Maleque told the media that the government had sought approval from World Health Organisation (WHO) to administer Covid jabs to students above 12 years of age.

The minister also said, students over 12 would be vaccinated as soon as WHO approves.

Zahid Maleque said this during a media briefing after a cabinet meeting at the secretariat on Monday. He said, the government has plans to administer Moderna or Pfizer shots to the students.

The minister further said that another 20 million Sinopharm and 5 million Pfizer vaccines will arrive this month. He also said that due to the recent decline in the rate of corona infection, some beds in hospitals dedicated to corona treatment will be used for the treatment of other patients.

