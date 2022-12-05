Don't be misled by rumour: PM Hasina urges countrymen

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged the countrymen not to pay heed to any propaganda over foreign reserve and bank liquidity as Bangladesh is economically stable despite many developed countries face economic crisis for the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, reports BSS.

"Inflation has increased globally. Many developed countries are at stake economically and facing trouble---their reserve is declining. But, we can say that we have been able to keep Bangladesh in a stable condition," she said.

The prime minister was addressing a graduation ceremony of the National Defence Course-2022 and Armed Forces War Course-2022 at Sheikh Hasina Complex, DSCSC in Mirpur Cantonment in the capital.