TCB to start selling essentials for low income people from Sunday

State-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will begin its sale by trucks on Sunday to provide essential items to one crore low-income group families ahead of the forthcoming holy month of Ramadan.

The essential items will be sold in two phases. In the first phase, TCB will sell the essential items from 20 March and continue until 30 March. In the 2nd phase, the organisation will sell the products from 3 April to continue until 20 April.