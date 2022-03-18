TCB to start selling essentials for low income people from Sunday

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Friday revealed the information at a press conference at the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) conference room in the city, said a press release.
In his speech, Tipu said these essential items would be sold even at the union level apart from the capital, other divisional cities and district towns.
He said TCB will ensure to reach the essential items to some 1 crore low income group families at affordable prices.
Tipu informed the list of the families have been prepared by the concerned district, upazila and union administrations and the city corporations.
The minister said that the aim of the government is to provide essential items to the poor section of people at an affordable price during the month of Ramadan so that they can get some relief and can celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr with ease and comfort.
He hoped that some 5 crore people would be benefitted once such products are provided to some one crore families.
From the TCB trucks, a consumer would be able to take maximum 2 kgs of sugar at Tk 55 per kg, 2 liters of soybean oil at Tk 110 per liter, 2 kgs of lentil at Tk 65 per kg and 2kgs of chickpea at Tk 50 per kg.