Three pharmaceuticals' capacity to produce vaccines to be assessed

It has been decided to initially examine the capacity of three pharmaceutical companies for the production of coronavirus vaccine in the country. The companies are Incepta Pharmaceuticals, Popular Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Pharmaceuticals.

The decision was made in the first meeting of inter-ministerial advisory committee on procurement and distribution of coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday. The committee asked the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) to submit the final recommendation after evaluating ans scoring the three companies.

The meeting was chaired by the committee head and secretary of health service division Lokman Hossain Miah. According to DGDA, the heath service division secretary said at the meeting that the future course of action should be determined by the demand for vaccines, selecting safe and effective vaccines, procuring vaccines, distributing them and negotiating a reasonable price.