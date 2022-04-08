Two specific issues were discussed in meeting with US Ambassador: Law Minister

“It has been enacted to control cybercrimes,” Anisul said, adding that after holding meetings with the home minister, steps have been taken so the law cannot be abused or misused.

The minister further said he informed Peter Haas about the ongoing discussion with the UN Human Rights Affairs High Commission Office regarding best practice and consultation with European Union (EU) consultant team and added that the US envoy expressed eagerness to help Bangladesh in this regard.

“I told (the US Ambassador), it (the proposal of helping Bangladesh) must remain under consideration,” Anisul said.

Noting that discussion on imparting training to lawyers and judges was also held during the meeting, he said that Peter Haas acknowledged that his country is satisfied over the activities of the human trafficking tribunal in Bangladesh.