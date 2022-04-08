Two specific issues were discussed in meeting with US Ambassador: Law Minister

The minister came up with the statement after a meeting with US Ambassador Peter Haas at the Secretariat in the capital, said a press release.
Anisul said it was his maiden meeting with Peter Haas after his joining as the US envoy to Bangladesh. Two specific agenda were discussed at the meeting, he added.
Since the US envoy wanted to know about the Digital Security Act, the minister informed him that the act was not enacted to curtail the freedom of speech or freedom of the press.
“It has been enacted to control cybercrimes,” Anisul said, adding that after holding meetings with the home minister, steps have been taken so the law cannot be abused or misused.
The minister further said he informed Peter Haas about the ongoing discussion with the UN Human Rights Affairs High Commission Office regarding best practice and consultation with European Union (EU) consultant team and added that the US envoy expressed eagerness to help Bangladesh in this regard.
“I told (the US Ambassador), it (the proposal of helping Bangladesh) must remain under consideration,” Anisul said.
Noting that discussion on imparting training to lawyers and judges was also held during the meeting, he said that Peter Haas acknowledged that his country is satisfied over the activities of the human trafficking tribunal in Bangladesh.
The minister said the US will continue providing training on human trafficking affairs and the also will provide training to judges and lawyers of the Cyber Tribunal.
Speaking about a case lodged by former US Ambassador in Dhaka Marcia Barnicat, Anisul said, “I told (Peter) that the courts as well the judiciary are independent. We will oversee so the prosecution performs its duty properly in this case.”
The US Embassy might appoint a lawyer for conducting this case, he said, adding that, “I told (him) that we have no objection in this regard”.
The minister also said, during the meeting, cooperation from the USA was sought for sending back Rashed Chowdhury, killer of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
In the meeting, progress regarding the issues of labour’ rights was also discussed.
Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Secretary Md Moinul Kabir and Law and Justice Division Joint Secretary Ummey Kulsum were present at the meeting.