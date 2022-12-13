PM stresses addressing traditional, non-traditional threats for national security

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday stressed the need for addressing traditional and non-traditional threats to ensure national security as the pattern of crimes has changed with the advent of newer technology.

"Nowadays, the security concept is changed as on the one hand, digital devices brought many advantages and on the other hand changed the pattern of terrorism, militancy and crimes. So, it is equally important to defend non-traditional and traditional threats to ensure national security," she said.

She also said she wants a peaceful environment to prevail in Bangladesh and added, "We have taken the country ahead following such a way."