Vaccine from China before Eid: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said the Chinese government is working to start delivery of Covid-19 vaccine before Eid al-Fitr despite ongoing 5-day May Day holiday in China, what he sees as "special friendship" with Bangladesh.

He said Chinese ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming recently informed them that vaccine doses will start arriving here before Eid while the health minister Zahid Maleque shared a more specific date – 10 May, reports UNB.

"The health ministry will decide when and how many doses of vaccine will arrive and what will be the transportation system. They know when we'll need it," Momen told UNB adding that they just have helped the health ministry establish the network with both China and Russia as alternative sources of vaccines.

The foreign minister said there is a five-day May Day holiday in China that will end on 5 May and everything remains closed in China due to the current holiday.