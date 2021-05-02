Vaccines to be procured at any expense: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday reaffirmed that the government will procure vaccines at any cost to protect people from novel coronavirus.

“We’re bringing more vaccines, no matter how much money is required, we’ll bring more vaccines,” she said.

The prime minister said this while providing cash support of Tk 2,500 to 3.65 million (36.5 lakh) low-income families each engaged in different occupations so that they can survive amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the disbursement of the financial assistance for these marginalised families joining the programme virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence with deputy commissioners’ offices of Bhola, Joypurhat and Chattogram.