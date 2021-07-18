Working to build a service-oriented administration: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the aim of her government is to build a fully service-oriented administration to ensure the welfare of people.

“Our aim is to build an administration that will serve people and ensure its accountability to people,” she said at a function marking the signing of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) of ministries and their subordinate bodies.

The programme was arranged at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium with the PM joining it from her official residence Gonobhaban.

Mentioning that remaining in power does not mean enjoying government facilities, Hasina said, “We’ve our responsibilities to the people. Our responsibilities are to ensure the welfare of people and their interests and change their fate,” she said.