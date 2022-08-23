Election to 61 district councils on 17 Oct

As per the schedule, the deadline for submission of nomination paper is 15 September while the date for scrutinising nomination papers 18 September and the last date for withdrawal of candidature 25 September, said EC's additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath at a briefing after the meeting.
The polls will be held from 9:00am to 2:00pm without any recess. Deputy Commissioners will act as the election returning officers in the respective districts.
Elected representatives of other local bodies like Union Parishads, municipalities and Upazila Parishads are voters in the district council election.