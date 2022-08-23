Government

Election to 61 district councils on 17 Oct

Prothom Alo English Desk
The election to 61 district councils (Zila Parishads) will be held 17 October with the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), reports UNB.

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced the polls schedules for 61 local bodies out of the country’s 64 district councils (excluding three district councils of Chittagong Hill Tract area) after a meeting held at the Nirbachan Bhaban with chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal in the chair.

As per the schedule, the deadline for submission of nomination paper is 15 September while the date for scrutinising nomination papers 18 September and the last date for withdrawal of candidature 25 September, said EC's additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath at a briefing after the meeting.

The polls will be held from 9:00am to 2:00pm without any recess. Deputy Commissioners will act as the election returning officers in the respective districts.

Elected representatives of other local bodies like Union Parishads, municipalities and Upazila Parishads are voters in the district council election.

