Election to 61 district councils on 17 Oct

The election to 61 district councils (Zila Parishads) will be held 17 October with the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), reports UNB.

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced the polls schedules for 61 local bodies out of the country’s 64 district councils (excluding three district councils of Chittagong Hill Tract area) after a meeting held at the Nirbachan Bhaban with chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal in the chair.