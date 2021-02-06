Govt adopting multifaceted initiatives to repatriate Rohingyas: Quader

Keeping an eye on the recent upheaval in Myanmar and its aftermath, the government is adopting multifaceted initiatives to repatriate the Rohingyas, said road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, reports UNB.
Quader said, the international community will accelerate the ongoing efforts to repatriate the ‘forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals' considering the depth of situation’.
He told this in a regular press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on parliament premises.
The general secretary of ruling Awami League posed a question to the international community: "How long will Bangladesh carry this burden?"
Quader called upon the leaders and workers of the party and its associate and like-minded bodies to hold discussions, rallies, representatives’ meetings and mass-contact campaigns marking the golden jubilee of independence and Mujib Barsho from 15 February.