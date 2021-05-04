Govt aims to procure 20m vaccine doses within four months

According to DGHS, till Monday, 58,19,719 (58 lakh 19 thousand 719) of the first dose of the vaccine has been administered so far and 30,23,169 (30 lakh 23 thousand 169) of the second dose.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration in January this year first approved of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use. This is Covishield manufactured by India’s Serum Institute. This is the vaccine being used in the country at present.

On 27 April, approval was given to Russia’s vaccine Sputnik V. This vaccine is being used in over 60 countries of the world. Then on 29 April the government approved of the vaccine manufactured by Chinese company Sinopharma for emergency use.

In all, the government has approved of three vaccines. Talks are on for the manufacture of two of these in the country.

So far DGHS has received 13 million (1 crore 3 lakh) vaccines from India, purchased and as gift. The contract was for 30 million (3 crore) vaccines. According to the deal signed in December last year, the vaccines were supposed to be delivered within six months.

In the meantime, health minister Zahid Maleque has said that the 500,000 (5 lakh) vaccines being provided by China as a gift, may arrive by 10 May. Speaking to newspapers at the secretariat on Monday, he said a proposal has also been sent to China for the purchase of more vaccines, even if it’s for 40 or 50 million ( 4 or 5 crore) doses. Talks have also been held for procuring vaccines from Russia.

* This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir