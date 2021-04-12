Govt allows maximum 20 devotees at tarabi, daily prayers

The religious affairs ministry has given a four-point instruction as to the prayers at mosques to contain the massive surge of Covid-19 infection
The instructions include that a maximum of 20 devotees including khatib, hafez, muezzin and khadim can attend at the tarabi and daily prayers simultaneously at mosques.
Besides, Muslims have to maintain health guidelines properly during Jummah prayer.
In this regard, the ministry has issued a notification on Monday, which will be effective from 14 April and continued until the further notice.
Local administration, law enforcers, officials of Islamic foundation and the mosque governing body have been asked to implement the instructions.