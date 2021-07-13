Govt announces stimulus packages worth Tk 32b for low income group

The government has allocated Tk 15 billion to finance employment-generation activities in rural areas through Palli Sanchay Bank, Karmasangsthan Bank and PKSF. This money will be given at a 4-per cent interest rate, the media release said.

An amount of Tk 10 billion will be given as loan through the banking channel as working capital at a 4-per cent interest rate to pay the salaries and allowances of employees in the tourism sector like hotels, motels and theme parks.