Govt announces stimulus packages worth Tk 32b for low income group

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday announced five new stimulus packages amounting Tk 32 billion to assist the poor people.

These packages will be used to support the low income group hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, said a media release from the PM office, reports UNB.

Of the total amount, Tk 4.50 billion will be given to 1437,389 day labourers, 235,033 transport workers, 50,445 small businessmen and 1,603 shipping workers. Apart from this, some 1724,740 people will receive Tk 2,500 each.

The government will conduct a special 14-day open market sale (OMS) from 25 July to 7 August across the country through 813 centres with a view to helping poor people living in urban areas.

The media release reads 20,000 mt of rice and 14,000 mt of flour worth Tk 1.50 billion have been allocated. A special allocation of Tk 1 billion has been made in favour of deputy commissioners to provide food assistance for the poor people through 333 call centres.

The government has allocated Tk 15 billion to finance employment-generation activities in rural areas through Palli Sanchay Bank, Karmasangsthan Bank and PKSF. This money will be given at a 4-per cent interest rate, the media release said.

An amount of Tk 10 billion will be given as loan through the banking channel as working capital at a 4-per cent interest rate to pay the salaries and allowances of employees in the tourism sector like hotels, motels and theme parks.

