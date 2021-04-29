Govt approves China’s Sinopharm vaccine

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) on Thursday approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by China-based Sinopharm International Corporation.

The drug administration announced the news in a press conference.

Following the approval, China’s Sinopharm vaccine can be used in Bangladesh.

Discussions have been taking place on manufacturing the vaccines developed in China and Russia in Bangladesh, DGDA officials said.

Three pharmaceutical companies would be assigned to manufacture the vaccines.